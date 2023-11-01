‘Absence of humanity’: Helen MacNamara’s evidence to Covid inquiry

In her written evidence MacNamara said: “Women working in No 10 and the Cabinet Office were experiencing very obvious sexist treatment. This was their experience, and it was impacting on their work as they were finding this distressing and frustrating on top of an already distressing and frustrating situation. The dominant culture was macho and heroic.
In an email to staff she said: “Am concerned about the impact that recent months have had on our teams. And in particular that we are not providing enough support for those who worked during the intense period on C-19. What do I have to do to get a counsellor available that we can point people to? I have had a number of people break down in tears on me this week so this is urgent.”
– having more female professional voices in the room: chief nursing officer, commissioner, head of NCA all amazing women – trying to make sure we don’t have a room full of men and all women on Zoom (it’s harder to be part of the conversation)No 10 had to make plans for what would happen if the PM became incapacitated by Covid.
“I remember on one particular day – it would have been early March – going into the meeting on behalf of the cabinet secretary as he was away. It was the day on which there was a question about whether the prime minister should shake hands with people on a visit to the hospital and there was a jokey discussion about alternative greetings to handshakes. The prime minister felt – not unreasonably – that it was a bit ridiculous for him to suggest alternative greetings.
