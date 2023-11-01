‘Absence of humanity’: Helen MacNamara’s evidence to Covid inquiry

In her written evidence MacNamara said: “Women working in No 10 and the Cabinet Office were experiencing very obvious sexist treatment. This was their experience, and it was impacting on their work as they were finding this distressing and frustrating on top of an already distressing and frustrating situation. The dominant culture was macho and heroic.

In an email to staff she said: “Am concerned about the impact that recent months have had on our teams. And in particular that we are not providing enough support for those who worked during the intense period on C-19. What do I have to do to get a counsellor available that we can point people to? I have had a number of people break down in tears on me this week so this is urgent.”

– having more female professional voices in the room: chief nursing officer, commissioner, head of NCA all amazing women – trying to make sure we don’t have a room full of men and all women on Zoom (it’s harder to be part of the conversation)No 10 had to make plans for what would happen if the PM became incapacitated by Covid.

“I remember on one particular day – it would have been early March – going into the meeting on behalf of the cabinet secretary as he was away. It was the day on which there was a question about whether the prime minister should shake hands with people on a visit to the hospital and there was a jokey discussion about alternative greetings to handshakes. The prime minister felt – not unreasonably – that it was a bit ridiculous for him to suggest alternative greetings.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANAUS: Johnson's team ‘laughing at the Italians’ as Covid hit, says Helen MacNamaraMcNamara said she was concerned about what she described as a 'jovial tone' in the government about measures to limit the spread of the virus, and wasn't happy with a view that the 'Italians were overreacting'

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Prime Minister questions Paul Keating's absence from joint statement condemning Hamas attackThe Prime Minister calls on Paul Keating to explain why he did not co-sign a joint statement condemning Hamas' attack, while six other former prime ministers did. The statement called for the release of hostages and urged Israel to avoid civilian casualties.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Boris Johnson ‘unbelievably bullish’ over Covid, top civil servant tells inquiryThen deputy cabinet secretary Helen MacNamara says her attempts to raise concerns were ignored

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Brexit prioritised over tackling Covid at start of pandemic, says ex-ministerLord Bethell says Boris Johnson did ‘everything he could’ to avoid focusing on pandemic in early days of crisis

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Minister dismisses Covid inquiry’s WhatsApp revelations as ‘tittle tattle’Richard Holden, transport minister, defends government’s handling of Covid, claiming Churchill was criticised in private too

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Former minister claims Boris Johnson struggled to focus on CovidA former minister suggests that Boris Johnson found it difficult to focus on the Covid pandemic because it was 'bad news of a kind he doesn't like'. The minister also dismisses recent revelations from a Covid inquiry WhatsApp chat as 'tittle-tattle' and compares it to private criticism faced by Winston Churchill.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕