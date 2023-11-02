Aboriginal housing class action to potentially extend to WA after landmark High Court ruling

While travelling around remote WA the law firm witnessed and was provided accounts of dilapidated housing. The senior associate said people were using bunsen burners to cook because of broken stoves and were unable to drink their tap water because it was deemed unsafe.Ms Leigh-Dodd said the investigation has been launched on the basis that remote Aboriginal public housing tenants were entitled to significantly better treatment that they were receiving.
"It's failed to ensure that the houses provided are safe, comfortable, and meet the requisite legal standards."The law firm said it would be looking at a contract-based claim between the public housing tenant and the landlord, the state government.
So far, the Slater and Gordon team has visited communities in the Kimberley and Pilbara regions, but planned to visited "many more". "We have many tenants coming to us with issues that are longstanding and they've either been unaware of their legal rights or too disempowered to speak up and pursue those rights," he said.
The law firm said some tenants had to mop up excrement from burst pipes. This home has since been demolished.Premier Roger Cook said the WA government was aware many remote public houses "don't meet the standards that I think all Western Australians would expect".
"We solemnly wished that the Morrison Liberal Government hadn't stepped away from housing in remote communities that were accepted as the federal government's responsibility for decades," the premier said."We've all seen the displays of poverty and the damage associated with that. That's why we spend significant amounts of money to ensure we can continue to improve those communities.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕
Source: smh | Read more ⮕