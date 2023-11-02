Aboriginal community secure major victory over NT landlord

The court unanimously recognised the right of the Santa Teresa community to sue their landlord for financial compensation.Australian Lawyers for Remote Aboriginal Rights Dan Kelly joined Sky News Australia to discuss the court's “significant decision” and how it will affect the community and the NT going forward.

“Essentially what the court has done is confirm a new type of compensation that is available for tenants,” he said. “And that is where tenants are left to live in premises that are dilapidated and broken down and that causes them mental anguish – they’re now able to be compensated for that injury.”

