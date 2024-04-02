ABC News Daily: Curfew Imposed in Alice Springs, Economy and Unemployment, Looking for Modi Podcast

In Alice Springs, it’s one week since a curfew was imposed on the town’s young residents following a riot and escalating violence. What does the current state of the economy mean for the unemployment rate and your job? For decades we’ve turned to well-read textbooks to help us understand how our economy will behave. Today, we bring you the first episode of the ABC’s Looking for Modi podcast.

Hosted by the ABC’s South Asia correspondent Avani Dias, it’s all about the myths and secrets of one of the most powerful world leaders - India’s Narendra Mod

NT Police appeal for witnesses after alleged violent Alice Springs home invasionArmed with edged weapons, the offenders allegedly demanded money, cigarettes and alcohol, with one offender holding a knife to the female victim's throat.

Alice Springs MLA Joshua Burgoyne pleads guilty to careless driving following crashNT Country Liberal Party MLA Joshua Burgoyne has pleaded guilty to one count of careless driving following a crash in Alice Springs last year.

‘It’ll get worse’: Alice Springs resident’s grim fear amid rampant youth crimeAlice Springs business owner Darren Clarke has revealed his grim concerns for the popular tourist town as youth crime continues to skyrocket despite desperate calls for help.

Three decades after Priscilla, drag blooms in Alice SpringsDrag and cabaret performers from near and far travel to Australia’s red centre to celebrate a special anniversary of The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

PALI debate rages amid fears of alcohol-related violence in Alice SpringsA community advocate and a supermarket manager say an altercation at a liquor outlet shows that a change to policing in Alice Springs is leading to an increase in violence.

Borroloola flood peak lower than expected after ex-TC Megan, as Todd flows through Alice SpringsAuthorities were bracing for the flooded McArthur River through Borroloola to peak at 18 metres, representing a one-in-100-year flood event.

