ABC Boss Denies External Pressure in Sacking of Broadcaster

ABC boss David Anderson has insisted in a message to staff that the corporation was not influenced by external pressure in its sacking of broadcaster Antoinette Lattouf – but the organisation’s union committee later said he had failed to address their concerns.

On Thursday, the ABC will confront an unlawful termination claim by Lattouf at the Fair Work Commission in Sydney in which she will allege she was dismissed for her political opinion, her race, and her Lebanese-Australian cultural heritage. The ABC’s David Anderson rejects accusations of undue pressure to sack Antoinette Lattouf in December. ABC staff this week demanded to meet Anderson over her sacking, and have sought assurances about the transparency of the broadcaster’s complaints process and mechanisms to support staff in the face of criticism. With staff threatening a walk-out if a meeting did not go ahead, Anderson instead issued a statement doubling down on the ABC’s stance and cited the “paramount importance” of its independence





