Abbie steps down from gig amid sex scandal

Abbie Chatfield has abruptly stepped down from hosting an upcoming concert series after an artist is accused of sexual misconduct.The TV and media personality was scheduled to host the concert series with alongside American rapper Fatman Scoop form November 10, with will feature acts such as Jason Derulo, Kelly Rowland, Boyz II Men, Flo Rida and JoJo.“Hi everyone.

“While these are presently allegations and there has been no resolution in court, I personally don’t feel comfortable performing my duties as co-host while these legal matters are outstanding,” she explained.“This is my personal stance and I have decided to remove myself from the line-up,” she added. “I’m sorry to disappoint anyone who was excited to come and see me at Fridayz Live this year.

Earlier this month, Derulo’s former protégé, 25-year-old aspiring singer Emaza Gibson, filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him in which she claims the musician signed her to a record deal with the intentions of having sexual relations with her. headtopics.com

“I have anxiety; I’m traumatised,” Gibson told NBC News at the time. “I’ve dealt with inhumane work situations. … I’m at this point where I’m back to zero and I have nothing.” Jason Derulo has denied claims of sexual harassment by his former protégé. Picture: Helle Arensbak/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP“I’m just trying to fight for what’s right, because what was done to me was not OK,” added Gibson, who is also suing for intimidation, illegal retaliatory termination and breach of contract.

Derulo has since denied the allegations, releasing a video statement saying all the claims were false. “I wouldn’t normally comment but these claims are completely false and hurtful,” he said in an Instagram video. headtopics.com

“I stand against all forms of harassment and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams. I’ve always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that’s why I sit here before you deeply offended, by these defamatory claims. God bless.”In a statement shared on Instagram at the time, the star said she wanted to ease her workload and spend more time with friends and family.

Read more:

newscomauHQ »

Abbie Chatfield steps down from hosting duties for national R&B concert tour, cites US headliner's sexual misconduct lawsuitAustralian media personality Abbie Chatfield announces she will not be co-hosting the Fridayz Live 2023 Australia and New Zealand concert tour next month, citing sexual harassment allegations against the tour's headline act, US pop star Jason Derulo. Read more ⮕

Abbie couldn't bring her date to a year 12 formal. She's pushing to change that for othersA NSW year 12 student is stirring up debate around religious discrimination, after a petition to bring her girlfriend to formal went viral. Read more ⮕

Morgan Stanley’s Ted Pick to succeed CEO James GormanThe head of investment banking and trading was one of three internal candidates, as James Gorman steps down in January after 14 years at the helm. Read more ⮕

Jones tells Rugby Australia he’s open to deal to walk away from WallabiesEddie Jones and Rugby Australia have taken the first steps towards formally negotiating a departure for the embattled Wallabies coach after a disastrous Rugby World Cup campaign. Read more ⮕

Jones tells Rugby Australia he’s open to deal to walk away from WallabiesEddie Jones and Rugby Australia have taken the first steps towards formally negotiating a departure for the embattled Wallabies coach after a disastrous Rugby World Cup campaign. Read more ⮕

Jones tells Rugby Australia he’s open to deal to walk away from WallabiesEddie Jones and Rugby Australia have taken the first steps towards formally negotiating a departure for the embattled Wallabies coach after a disastrous Rugby World Cup campaign. Read more ⮕