Abbie couldn't bring her date to a year 12 formal. She's pushing to change that for others

After months of excitement and planning, Abbie Frankland was devastated to learn her school would not let her bring a date to her year 12 formal, unless that date was male. St Ursula's all-girls Catholic school in Sydney's Kingsgrove has been criticised for banning teenagers in same-sex relationships from attending together.

We are, after all, talking about teenagers who are close to or over the age of 18," he said. Equality Australia is pushing for the NSW government to change its laws to ensure students aren't discriminated against on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity. In New South Wales, faith-based schools or organisations can legally discriminate against LGBTIQ+ students as they are exempt from the 1977 Anti-Discrimination Act.

Australia Headlines

Read more:

SBSNews »

NSW Premier questioned over anti-Semitic pro-Palestine protest at Opera HouseNSW Premier Chris Minns is facing scrutiny over the government’s response to the pro-Palestine protests at the Sydney Opera House. In documents tabled to state parliament, senior police expressed concerns about unrest on the streets of Sydney a day before the protest took place. Read more ⮕

Police appeal for information in search for a NSW man last seen 70 years agoDonald Gordon Buckley was reported missing earlier this year, and would be in mid-90s if still alive, police said. Read more ⮕

NSW Premier grilled on Sydney Opera House protestNew South Wales Premier Chris Minns has been grilled on a pro-Palestine protest that unfolded at the Sydney Opera House two weeks ago, which included the burning of an Israeli flag and chanting of anti-Semitic slurs. Read more ⮕

Missing since 1953: NSW police investigate disappearance of Sydney man 70 years agoPolice spokesperson says investigators believe ‘one of three things has happened’ to Donald Gordon Buckley Read more ⮕

Lives at risk unless NSW introduces drug testing before festival season, health groups warnCoalition of groups urges Minns government to introduce pill testing trial to ensure the safety of partygoers Read more ⮕

NSW is dragging its heels on cage egg ban, animal welfare advocates sayAll Australian jurisdictions have agreed to new poultry standards that include a phasing out of cage eggs but NSW will not commit to a timeline Read more ⮕