Abbie Chatfield steps down from hosting duties for national R&B concert tour, cites US headliner's sexual misconduct lawsuit

Australian media personality Abbie Chatfield has announced she will not be co-hosting the national R&B concert tour Fridayz Live 2023, citing in her Instagram statement that it was because of an "active lawsuit involving the headline act, including an allegation of sexual harassment".

Frontier Touring confirmed that Chatfield was no longer available to co-host the event with US Rapper Fatman Scoop"While these are presently allegations and there has been no resolution in court, I personally don't feel comfortable performing my duties as co-host while these legal matters are outstanding," Chatfield wrote in a post she published on Friday morning.

"I have anxiety: I'm traumatised. I've dealt with inhumane work situations … I'm at this point where I'm back to zero and I have nothing." Derulo posted a response to the lawsuit earlier this month on his Instagram page, and said the claims were "completely false and hurtful"."I've always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that's why I sit here before you deeply offended, by these defamatory claims," Derulo said. headtopics.com

Derulo joined the Channel 7 show The Voice Australia this year as a coach, alongside UK pop singer Rita Ora and Australian pop singers Jessica Mauboy and Guy Sebastian. Chatfield was meant to co-host the national tour with US rapper Fatman Scoop starting in Melbourne on Friday, November 10.

The line-up includes Boyz II Men, Flo Rida, Kelly Rowland, JoJo, 112, Travie Mccoy, Lay Gee and Vin Rock from Naughty by Nature and Australian DJ Havana Brown.It is the sixth year of the music tour, which brings together international R&B artists — mostly popular during the late 90s and early 2000s — to perform for Australian and New Zealand audiences. headtopics.com

