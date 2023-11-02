Abbie Chatfield flashes abs in $750 outfit

Chatfield, who has long been a supporter of the brand, co-hosted a lunch with Wilde in Bondi on Wednesday.The media personality sparked a frenzy among her social media followers with her outfit – a $748 pale pink and red floral set by Aussie designer Oroton.Chatfield sparked a social media frenzy in the Oroton set. Picture: Supplied“So gorgeous Abbie!” another commented.“Twelve months ago I was still doing all of the customer service for the brand,” Ms Wilde said.

“I really feel like with this launch into Coles, we are doing what we came here to do – and that was to make our products as accessible as possible so that we could get it into the hands of people that needed it most.“Our biggest mission is breaking the stigma around acne and allowing people access to products but also resources as we know it can take a mental toll on so many.

“When I set out to start skincare it was never to create a miracle product but to help people as I couldn’t find anything myself.”earlier this week that “if you had told 23-year-old me when I founded the brand that we would be stocked in a major grocery retailer in Australia I would have thought you were joking”.

“When we were approached by Coles earlier this year I nearly fell off my chair. It has already been such a huge year for tbh, with the expansion into retail and our team growing from just three to now 18 people … we really have just been trying to keep up with the demand.”

The entire tbh Skincare collection will be available to purchase in all 857 Coles locations, including the $29.95 “antibacterial cleanser” and the cult “acne hack spot treatment”, $29.95 – as well as brand’s popular moisturiser, SPF and pimple patches.

