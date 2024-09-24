Aaron Woods: Embracing The Unknown After A Stellar NRL Career

Aaron Woods has taken on some of the toughest opponents in the game, but it’s the fear of the unknown that really makes him “a little scared.”

Woods, along with fellow retirees, will be celebrated on grand final day. But first they’ll get to experience some seminars next week which will help with this confronting next phase of their lives. “There’s going to be moments that are great and there’s going to be moments that will be like ‘wow, it’s a lot different without footy’.”Retirement will really set in for Woods when November rolls around and players start to return to pre-season. He did 16 of them so knows the “anxiety” before day one all too well.

“We were just doing a catch-pass drill... there was this moment in the drill where ‘Gibbsy’ was taking the p**s a bit, he kept throwing it real low and Keith would either drop it or just catch it. “It’s funny how I found out I was coming to Manly. I think it was two or three nights before a game, we were having dinner at the leagues club and ‘Hook’ and Ben Haran kept looking at me,” Woods explained.

