A year after Elon Musk bought Twitter, X is now a 'worthless' platform some say is no longer safe for activists

"Twitter is, as a real estate, completely worthless now. It's now something that you write cautionary tales about."The Tesla CEO bought Twitter for $US44 billion (about $69 billion) in a deal that closed on October 27, 2022.
Particularly in countries that relied on Twitter for freedom of speech in times of authoritarianism and eroding democracy, there are concerns that the voices of human rights defenders are no longer protected.
Research by the Network Contagion Research Institute found there was a nearly 500 per cent increase in the use of the N-word in the 12-hour window immediately following the shift of ownership to Mr Musk.
Yadanar Maung, a Justice For Myanmar spokesperson, said cybersecurity and privacy threats have increased for the group since Mr Musk's takeover and so too has the platform's "compliance with requests from authoritarian regimes".
This has been raised in India where there are about 26 million X users — the third-largest market after the US and Japan. From July to December 2021, India made more requests than any other country for the removal of tweets by journalists and news outlets, and ranked second after the US for the highest number of government information requests.
Previously, when female political dissidents, journalists, or activists in Pakistan were impersonated online or experienced targeted harassment such as false accusations of blasphemy that could put them in danger, Ms Dad's group had a direct line to Twitter.
