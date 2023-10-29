‘A whiff of 2008’: analysts detect danger in Bank of England’s crackdown on inflation

On Thursday, the central bank’s interest rate setters will meet at their Threadneedle Street headquarters, and the expectation is that a rise in unemployment, a fall in vacancies and a weakening of wages growth will persuade them to leave interest rates unchanged at 5.25%.point to a slowdown in economic output that would only be worsened if the Bank of England were to inflict further pain on businesses.

George Buckley, chief UK economist at Nomura, says a fall in consumer confidence this month, a slowdown in retail sales, a slump in construction output – especially housing – and a decline in manufacturing should all weigh heavily on the minds of the monetary policy committee (MPC).

However, he adds that inflation, which remains high at 6.7%, and a better than expected performance in the services sector could be set against this negative outlook and add to the pressure for another rise – and the big fall in energy costs that many economists had forecast has been prevented by a rise of about 70% in gas prices over the past three months.

Concern about strongly rising salaries, which many warned would lead to a wage-price spiral, underpinned the Bank’s successive rounds of tightening from December 2021. Some MPC members have warned that rate rises earlier in the year have yet to take effect, particularly the hit to homeowners from renegotiating their mortgages.

Dhingra has consistently voted to hold rates, fearing that the cumulative effect of higher borrowing costs will eventually cause a sharp decline in disposable incomes.