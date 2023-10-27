‘A tiny, geometric shoebox’: housing crisis prompts debate on minimum apartment sizes in Australian cities

“It was like living in a tiny, geometric, sterile shoebox,” says Ben Glasson, a 46-year-old Melbourne academic who moved into a 28-square metreconformed to Victorian building laws

Cutts says hes been surprised how little space he needs to live comfortably, and has even hosted dinner parties of up to eight people in his studio. Council originally opposed the Cysur development on grounds including the size, amenity and daylight levels of some apartments, as well as parking concerns and heritage impacts. But the developer argued the building was an innovative new model that provided affordable housing, and that the small size of the apartments was offset by high ceilings.

Councillor James Conlan, who opposed the development, claims developers are increasingly using the affordable housing crisis to pressure councils into waiving existing size and height restrictions, noting that the Merri-Bek council attempted to impose a minimum apartment size of 37 square metres in 2005, but was blocked by the Victorian government. headtopics.com

“Cysur puts forward an alternative housing choice. There are 16 studios aimed at single occupant households ranging from 24.5 square metres to 46 square metres. A new Nightingale development at the site of New Hope Church in Marrickville, in Sydney’s inner west, is set to include 52 build-to-rent units, including some apartments as small as 24 square metres, along with shared spaces for laundry, dining, gardening and socialising.

Michael Buxton, an emeritus professor of environment and planning at RMIT university, agrees Victoria should act to place limits on the size of apartments, as well as other forms of group housing.

