‘A ticking clock’: Activist calls for release of Israeli hostages

The 27-year-old activist said she could not “stay silent” while more than 240 Israeli civilians are being held hostage, believed to be somewhere in Hamas-controlled tunnels under Gaza. “The main thing I want to put out there is the hostages and it’s not out there enough – it’s all the things about Israel and Hamas that’s on the news all the time, but nobody is talking about the fact there are hostages out there,” she told Sky News Australia.“Definitely, I think their story is being hidden,” she said.The activist is part of a grassroots campaign in the international Jewish community to raise public awareness about the hostages and helped arrange a pro-Israel rally in Sydney.

On Sunday, empty prams, pairs of shoes, red balloons and photos of victims held hostage by Hamas were set up in Sydney's CBD to show solidarity with Israel. Ms Miran called the crisis “a ticking clock” and revealed that she is aware that there are relatives of some of the hostages currently living in Australia.

The activist also warned of rising anti-Semitism in Australia since the Israel-Hamas war began and said she no longer felt safe speaking Hebrew in public for fear of abuse. In the hours following the October 7 attacks, which killed over 1,400 Israeli civilians, communities and faith leaders in Sydney’s west were filmed lighting fireworks and celebrating the Hamas attacks.“I felt it even personally, I never felt afraid to talk Hebrew going in the streets and I can tell you now I definitely am. I won’t wear my necklace going in the street because I feel terrified,” Ms Moran said.

