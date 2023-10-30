A thunderstorm asthma warning has been issued for this state. Who does it affect?

Hay fever and asthma sufferers are being urged to stay indoors to avoid the heightened risk of thunderstorm asthma in parts of Victoria. The state's authorities issued a high alert for a potentially epidemic event on Monday from 5pm in Victoria's West and South Gippsland. Melbourne experienced the world's most catastrophic thunderstorm asthma event in November 2016, when 10 people died after developing breathing difficulties.

Symptoms associated include wheezing, chest tightness, difficulty breathing and a cough. Asthma Australia website states sudden asthma flare ups from a thunderstorm are more likely for adults who have seasonal hay fever, a history of asthma or a rye grass allergy. Flynn said people with these conditions should keep an eye on pollen counts and adjust their daily activities accordingly.

