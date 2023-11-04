A Starship Tour Through the Milky Way

Astronomy and cosmology can feel detached from everyday reality. But what if we could take a 23rd-century starship tour through the Milky Way and experience the cosmos like an Earth-bound tourist visiting exotic destinations? What would we see from our window? Although physicists enjoy speculating about warp drives, or using wormholes to jump between locations, there is no way to travel faster than light at present.

So we’re assuming a fictional ability to do this – but beyond that, everything we will encounter on our voyage is based on best current theories. One of the first stops on our tour is the heliopause, the boundary of our solar system. This is the point where the solar wind, a stream of energetic particles emitted by the sun, meets the interstellar medium. Beyond this point, the solar wind can no longer push against the interstellar medium, and the influence of our sun diminishes. Several probes, such as Voyagers 1 and 2, have made it out of the solar system. These probes, equipped with a large radio dish and metal boxes, have also attempted to communicate with any potential extraterrestrial beings they encounter

