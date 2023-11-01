A staggering call set England on path to self destruction. It’s the perfect time for Aussie revenge

England will formally be knocked out of the World Cup if Australia win Saturday’s blockbuster match at Narendra Modi Stadium. For any chance of a semi-final berth, the defending champions will need to win their remaining three group stage fixtures, and even then, they’ll be relying on the performance of other teams.Eoin Morgan, who led England to World Cup glory four years ago, questioned the “unsettled” team’s morale after Sunday’s crushing loss to India in Lucknow.

“I’ve never come across a sports team that has underperformed like this England team, given the level of expectation that is on their shoulders. There’s something within the team that is definitely unsettled.”

“It’s obviously not easy when you lose so heavily a few times in a row, but the boys keep coming back to training day after day. “With all respect to Morgs, because everybody loves him in the dressing room, that’s completely not true.”England coach Matthew Mott has flatly denied any tension in his squad, but former Test captain Michael Vaughan believes the recent national contract announcement has become an unwanted distraction for the touring party.

“It’s a complete and utter distraction, and it should have been sorted before, and if it wasn’t sorted before, we’ve got to leave it until the end of the World Cup.”The superstars who led England to World Cup glory four years ago, including Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow, simply haven’t stepped up when the team has needed stability.

