A refugee camp is not a war zone

The Israeli air strikes targeting a senior Hamas terrorist in the northern Gaza Strip has reportedly left scores of dead and wounded in the densely crowded refugee camp. Israeli officials said the Hamas figure Ibrahim Biari, who had played a leading role in the October 7 attack on Israel, was killed.Footage of the bombing of the refugee camp has gone around the world and people will draw their own conclusions from the tragic images.

Repulsed and exhausted by carpet-bombing, blitzkriegs and atomic bombs indiscriminately killing civilian populations on both sides of the Second World War, all members of the United Nations adopted the 1949 Geneva Conventions on war crimes to stop the carnage. International law requires Israel to ensure it only attacks military targets to avoid excessive civilian casualties., the international spokesman for the Israel Defence Forces, told the ABC the attack could not be construed as a war crime.

Amid the claims and counterclaims, it will be impossible to evaluate independently the information Israel used to bomb the refugee camp in their hunt for the Hamas commander and his cohort. But if Hamas terrorists were in the tunnels beneath the refugee camp, it is chilling further proof of their ease in sacrificing their own people.

Ben Saul, a University of Sydney academic who was recently appointed the United Nations’ special rapporteur on human rights and counter-terrorism, said Hamas’ failure to evacuate or protect citizens and hide among them did not absolve Israel of its duties.

