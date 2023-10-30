A new start after 60: I was jobless and struggling to pay my mortgage. Busking turned my life around

s a child, Steve Howgego loved to sing. His favourite teacher at primary school told him he did it beautifully. But at home, he was too loud for his mother, who said he sounded terrible. Howgego believed her, and it took him years to find his true voice. Now, at 66,

Secondary school was not a happy place for Howgego, who became what he calls “the naughty boy”. He tried cannabis but fainted. His dad took him to the doctor, then a psychiatrist. “I clung to the hope of singing,” he says. “I got an acoustic guitar and I would try to sing, but there was a psychological block.”

He won promotions, and moved with his boyfriend to France. He worked for Citicorp and bought himself some singing lessons. But the shine came off the job – "I was an overpaid accountant, more or less" – and he was on the move again.

Someone suggested Howgego try gospel singing. In 1991, aged 33, he joined London Community Gospel Choir. At around this time, he learned from his father that his great-great-grandfather was a Nigerian preacher who had come to Hartlepool. In some ways, joining the choir and going to church was like a second childhood. Howgego sang “with the voice of a seven-year-old; it had been dormant for so long”.

His second turning point came during therapy sessions at St Thomas' hospital in London, where he made a friend, who also sang. Under Southwark Bridge in London, or on Clapham Common or at the bandstand in Ruskin Park – where he still performs on Wednesday lunchtimes – Howgego sang opera. Donations from passersby enabled him to keep his home. But their appreciation opened up other possibilities.

