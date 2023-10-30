A New Paul Auster Novel: A Review

– postmodernism in a fedora – will always take a chance on a new Paul Auster novel, however much he has tested that faith with the fiction he has produced in the decades since. He’s been struggling to get his gifts to align for some time – at least since 2007’s dourly Kafka-ish– all the more after the news this year that Auster was being treated for cancer – and for some 40 glorious pages I did.

Winningly farcical and fast-moving, it’s a terrific opening, a cascading comedy of perpetually interrupted thought, built on a clausal onrush of period-shy sentences in the manner of German writer Heinrich von Kleist, praised by Auster as “one of the greatest prose writers of the early 19th century”.

Yet even in the most involving moments there’s a red flag: Auster’s actual words, and the events they itemise, matter less than the fact of their accumulation – a storytelling strategy whose recklessness comes into view once we slide from Baumgartner’s here-and-now into his memories of college, university, marriage and career as a Princeton philosophy professor. headtopics.com

When we hear that Anna’s death preceded “a glum interlude of masturbation started chasing after women” – the most important of them a divorcee 16 years his junior – the stage seems set for a probing of later-life lust, not least during a passage comparing their physical attributes. But even with the climactic arrival into Baumgartner’s life of a young female academic, familiar formulas are ignored in favour of a kind of amiable aimlessness.