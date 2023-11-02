A monster eddy current is spinning into existence off the coast of Sydney. Will it bring a new marine heatwave?

Now it's happening again. An even bigger eddy is forming about 50km off Sydney. We have just returned from a 24-day research voyage on CSIRO's research vessel Warm eddies are like ocean deserts with little life, while cold eddies are typically much more productive. That's because they draw up nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorous from the deep sea, which become food for plankton.

Our research pinpointed the root cause of the 2021 marine heatwave off Sydney. A large warm eddy formed. But it couldn't spiral away into deeper waters, because there were cold eddies to the north and south preventing it. That's very similar to what can happen in the atmosphere, where a high pressure system can be held in place by other weather systems.Over the past month, an enormous eddy — fully 400km wide and 3km deep — has been spinning up just off southeastern Australia.

We also released drifters, GPS-tracked buoys which float around the eddy centre in a massive circle. Some have been carried more than 2,000km in the last month, passing where they originally started. Others have escaped the eddy and headed east into the Pacific.These sensors and instruments have given us vital information. Now we know the water in the eddy is flowing at a fast walking pace, around 8km per hour.

But as we head into summer, the mega eddy is unlikely to go anywhere. If it moves towards the coast, where marine life is concentrated, we will see water temperatures spike — and possibly, underwater disaster for many species.

