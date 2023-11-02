A monster eddy current is forming off Sydney. What is it, and will it bring a new marine heatwave?

Sign up for Guardian Australia’s free morning and afternoon email newsletters for your daily news roundup Warm eddies are like ocean deserts with little life, while cold eddies are typically much more productive. That’s because they draw up nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorous from the deep sea, which become food for plankton.
It’s important to better understand how eddy currents grow, move and decay better. That’s because they can store large amounts of heat and can temporarily increase coastal sea levels.What we do know is that warm eddies along Australia’s east coast can be fed by the east Australian current when it becomes unstable. The current wobbles back and forth until eventually the wobbles form a coherent circle – an eddy – or adding to an existing one.
We also released drifters, GPS-tracked buoys which float around the eddy centre in a massive circle. Some have been carried more than 2,000km in the last month, passing where they originally started. Others have escaped the eddy and headed east into the Pacific.These sensors and instruments have given us vital information. Now we know the water in the eddy is flowing at a fast walking pace, around 8km/h.
Australia Headlines
