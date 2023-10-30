‘A lot of uncertainty’ for retailers heading into the Christmas period

Australian Retailers Association Industry Affairs Chief Fleur Brown says there is “a lot of uncertainty” and challenges for businesses as the Christmas trading period approaches.

“It’s a battle out there for consumers, but also for retailers, particularly small retailers,” Ms Brown told Sky News Australia. “Unfortunately, the results are telling us that there’s a lot of uncertainty out there and so many challenges for these businesses to face as they head into the really important Christmas trading period.”

Ms Brown said retailers and Australians are awaiting the RBA's interest rate decision next Tuesday as that will determine how much people spend over the Christmas period. "We are hoping that rates will stay on hold, and that will give a little bit more optimism for retailers," she said.

