‘A lot of fatigue’: Italian Prime Minister’s shock Ukraine admission to Russian pranksters

During a conversation with Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov, Russian media personalities known for targeting well-known politicians, Ms Meloni said Europe was looking for"a way out" of the conflict.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has admitted there is"a lot of fatigue" among European nations over the war in Ukraine, after she was tricked into a call with Russian pranksters. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)"The problem is to find a way out which can be acceptable for both without destroying international law."

Her admission will provide a boost to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has relied on fracturing Europe's backing of Kyiv to make progress in the conflict. In recent months, Ukraine has had to contend with tensions over the supply of assistance from the European Union and a brewing fight over its grain exports.

While it has for the most part kept other nations aligned to its cause, the election of Robert Fico as Prime Minister in Slovakia has been viewed by some analysts as a sign of growing disquiet about Western support for Kyiv.

"The counteroffensive of Ukraine is maybe not going as they were expecting. It is going, but it didn't change the destiny of the country," she said.Ukraine has been further hindered by its inability to make decisive breakthroughs on the battlefield, with a long-awaited counteroffensive operation instead yielding slow, grinding progress.

