‘A lot can happen’: Des’ Titans warning amid three-way fullback shootout — Off-season Central

Incoming Titans coach Des Hasler has reportedly informed veteran Kieran Foran he will remain in the five-eighth role in 2024.

In the process, the former Sea Eagles boss has sparked a three-way fullback shootout, with AJ Brimson, Jayden Campbell and Keano Kini all vying for the No.1 jersey., Hasler won’t be snubbing Tanah Boyd for the halfback role which would have seen Brimson and Foran partner in the halves.Instead, Hasler has said Foran “is a six” and said the former Sea Eagles and Bulldogs playmaker had a “great year” in 2024.

"He adds that voice of experience and he is a good mentor for the players to have around," Hasler said."In those hard moments in the game, you need those players like Foz that have influence." The Titans are reportedly fearing Jayden Campbell could force an exit from the club if he isn't given regular starting minutes.

The son of league legend Preston Campbell re-signed two-year contract extension earlier this year, keeping him on the Gold Coast until the end of 2026.Brimson, who has worn the No.1 jersey for Queensland, also has the versatility to play in the centres should Hasler decide to fit Campbell in at fullback.

Hasler explained "a lot can happen between now and kick off next year" and welcomed a selection showdown, with Kini also in the frame after a breakout season."Tom Trbojevic (whom Hasler mentored at Manly) can play centre, fullback or five-eighth if you had to throw him in there."It's about getting in there, having a look, talking to the players and seeing what's the best fit... there is a real talent coming through, too, in Kini.

