‘A huge event’: excitement as the Beatles’ final song Now and Then approaches release

That AI tech has been used to better isolate Lennon’s voice – though McCartney has been at pains to confirm “nothing has been artificially or synthetically created. It’s all real and we all play on it.” The Lennon vocal was then folded into new parts for the song recorded by McCartney and Starr, and guitar lines recorded by Harrison in 1995, plus a new string arrangement.

Norman calls the release “a huge event”, but believes that despite the benefits of AI technology for voice and quality enhancement, Now and Then won’t capture the energy and sense of unity that can be heard in other Beatles songs. “They really had the ‘group mind’, which psychologists talk about; they artistically coexisted as an organism together. I don’t think it will capture that.”

Norman says Now and Then “is really a reminder of John’s almost-isolation. He was talking to Yoko Ono saying ‘why are people covering Paul’s songs more than my songs’. His legacy is secure, but he was a very insecure person.”Tessler predicts that the release of Now and Then also has the potential to change the way the entire band’s legacy is viewed, and how they are understood culturally. “Anyone who’s 53 and under has lived in a world where there’s no Beatles at all,” she says.

Visual artist Ed Ruscha has created the artwork for the single, while the music video to accompany the track is being helmed by Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit director Peter Jackson, who also directed thein 2021 – the film used the same AI technology to pick apart recordings of songs for their final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be.

