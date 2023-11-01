A hospital mix-up meant it's taken me 25 years to find my mother

"I felt the loss of people who were important in my life and the loss of thinking that's who I was." With the DNA test results in hand, Penny went to an adoption information service and asked them to look for Greek mothers in hospital at the time she was born. They found her mother, who was alive and living in Greece and reached out to her, but she wanted no contact and refused to do a DNA test; shame among mothers who gave birth out of wedlock in the 1960s cut deep.

