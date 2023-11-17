A Disturbance in the Force: The Star Wars Holiday Special

If you thought The Phantom Menace was bad, A Disturbance in the Force uncovers what went on to allow such a cultural monstrosity to exist. If there is an event more synonymous with the folly of man than the Star Wars Holiday Special then no one has yet discovered it.

The two-hour, 1978 TV show, which sent Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker, Harrison Ford’s Han Solo and Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia to Kashyyyk (the home planet of the Wookiees) for something called “Life Day” is notoriously one of the most execrable pieces of entertainment ever committed to film. It has never been re-broadcast, and the costumes are cheap, the makeup even cheaper (Hamill has so much caked on he might as well have just stepped off the stage after playing a pantomime dame), nobody is in charge of the script, and in fact there is no script at all for the first 15 minutes or so as Chewbacca’s family mug around their Wookiee home, speaking entirely in impenetrable grunts with no subtitles

