A demonstration and a diver: photos of the day

Israelis whose relatives are being held hostage by Palestinian groups demonstrate in front of the defence ministry building in Tel Aviv.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico looks out of as the vehicle transporting him is stuck in mud during a visit to the Kilometro 42 community, near Acapulco, in Guerrero State, after the passage of Hurricane Otis

Kate Pierson, a founding member of the B-52s, attends a state dinner as President Joe Biden and the first lady, Jill Biden, host the Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese, and his partner, Jodie Haydon, at the White House headtopics.com

Police arrest members of the Culinary Workers’ Union along the Las Vegas Strip. Thousands of hotel workers fighting for new union contracts rallied on the strip, where rush-hour traffic was disrupted when some members blocked the road before being arrested

People visit an art installation named Altar Monumental, created for the annual Day of the Dead festivities in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the largest altar of the dead in history

