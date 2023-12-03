Paul Caruana Galizia remembers the moment he learned of his mother's assassination. His brother Matthew called him from a Maltese number. 'Paul,' he said, 'there was a bomb in her car.' And then, he added, 'I don't think she made it.' Paul writes with chilling clarity and gruesome detail in his new book, A Death in Malta: An Assassination and a Family's Quest for Justice examining the life and murder of his mother, Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Caruana Galizia was Malta's most prolific investigative journalist, uncovering corruption and criminality at the highest levels in the country. But on 16 October 2017, she was murdered when 400g of TNT detonated under the seat of her car barely a few hundred metres from her rural family home. Her assassination shook the tiny Mediterranean island to its core and exposed a dark truth few in the country were willing to acknowledge let alone address – that an EU member nation was on the verge of becoming a mafia state





SBSNews

