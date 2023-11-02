‘A bit rich’: Ley called out over Albanese travel criticism

However, the Deputy Opposition Leader deflected, instead repeating warnings the Prime Minister's visit should not agree to drop human rights concerns about detained citizens as the"price" for his visit.

"We wish the Prime Minister well when he goes overseas, the critical thing, and you mentioned his visit to China, is how he demonstrates what is important to Australia on that visit," Ms Ley said. "Yes of course we wish him well on another overseas visit, but my goodness there are problems here at home and I'm not sure that he or his Treasurer has a clue what to do about them."

"He (Mr Albanese) has cancelled a week of sittings, he did that last minute, he gave the Parliament almost no notice," Ms Ley responded.Mr Albanese has just returned from the United States, where he held talks with President Joe Biden, and is due to arrive in China on November 4 to meet with President Xi Jinping. Picture: NCA Newswire/Gaye Gerard

Ms Ley also claimed her colleagues attendance at the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship was a normal part of politics, saying"people should be travelling and they should be listening and they should be participating in such conferences."

Among the roughly 1,500 attendees were a number of other significant Australians, including former prime ministers John Howard and Tony Abbott, former deputy prime minister John Anderson, and Liberal Party stalwarts Dan Tehan and Dominic Perrottet.

