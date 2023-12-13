99% of Students Opt Out of Scripture Lessons in Hunter Region Schools

Teachers Federation has dubbed scripture enrolments at public schools in the state's Hunter region as 'damning'. As the school year comes to a close, 9News can reveal that 99 per cent of students opt out of the lessons in some of the Hunter's largest schools, prompting growing calls for religious education to be scrapped entirely from the timetable.

Special religious education (SRE), otherwise known as scripture, has been part of public school life in NSW for decades - up to one hour a week, but typically 30 to 40 minutes. In the Hunter region, it's mostly Christian SRE, based on the bible. Scripture teacher Nate McGlumphry believes SRE helps children learn about different values to help them live their life 'and explore what a personal faith might look like'. But new data obtained by 9News under freedom of information laws - relating to a spread of high schools and primary schools in the Lower Hunter - reveals Newcastle, Kotara and Merewether selective have less than 1 per cent of students opting to take scripture





