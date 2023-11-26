97-year-old minister among 80 arrested in Australian coal port protest

A 97-year-old minister is among more than 80 people arrested after a blockade of a major Australian coal port continued beyond an agreed deadline. Groups of protesters had been taking turns paddling into Newcastle Port's shipping lane since Saturday morning in action planned to last 30 hours. But as 4pm passed on Sunday, marking the end of police permission for the protest, scores remained in the water expecting arrest.

Police said it would be alleged in court that protesters purposely entered the harbour channel after the deadline despite warnings and directions. "Subsequently, more than 80 persons were arrested and are currently being processed," they said in a statement. Protest organiser Alexa Stuart among those arrested was her 97-year-old grandfather, Uniting Church minister Alan Stuart. "If the government will not take action on climate change, the people will use civil disobedience," she said on Sunday. "We wish we did not have to do this, but the Albanese government needs to understand we are seriou





SBSNews » / 🏆 3. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australian schoolchildren to strike for climate action with support from 'climate doctors'Thousands of schoolchildren across Australia will be striking for climate action this Friday, with the backing of “climate doctors” who have penned a special absentee note for the occasion.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australian Voters Divided on Climate Change ActionA recent poll shows that fewer than one in three voters believe Australia is on track to meet the government's target of net zero emissions by 2050. However, more than half of the voters think that the country is doing enough or even too much to combat climate change. This marks a seven-year low in belief that more needs to be done to fight climate change.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott Denies Belief in Human-Driven Climate ChangeTony Abbott, former prime minister of Australia, expressed his disbelief in human-driven climate change at a right-wing conference. He stated that the idea of anthropogenic global warming is both ahistorical and implausible.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Former Australian PM Tony Abbott says climate warnings are ‘ahistorical and implausible’Speaking in London, Abbott criticises the ‘emissions obsession’ of a ‘climate cult that will eventually be discredited’

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

South Australian councils' plan to mitigate coastal change as climate warms and sea levels riseCouncils along South Australian coastlines will meet in a bid for planning consistency to mitigate sea level rise and effects of a warming climate.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Anthony Albanese says Pacific backs Australian climate policy with 'very positive' feedbackThe prime minister joined Pacific leaders in the Cook Islands this week for the annual meeting of regional powerbrokers.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »