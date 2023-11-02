90s rapper looks very different years later

In the clip, Xzibit – real name Alvin Joiner – wore a casual grey sweater and trackies ensemble, and gone were his braided locks in favour of a shaved head.attending his first ever appointment with renowned Orange County-based chiropractor Dr. Alex VanDerschelden, who shared snippets of the session on social media.

“Cracked the ‘King Maker’ himself @xzibit,” read the caption by Dr. Alex, who has worked on the likes of actor Adam Devine, boxer Floyd Mayweather and Instagram model Blac Chyna.The rapper was without his signature braided hair.Xzibit revealed he is working on his seventh studio album.

Perhaps aside from his music – he has worked with heavyweights including Eminem and Nate Dogg – Xzibit is most recognised for his hosting duties on MTV’sXzibit is best known for hosting MTV’s Pimp My Ride.

The program was a massive hit for the network with viewers tuning in to see regular people have their cars restored and upgraded with all the bells and whistles. The rapper was essentially the face of the show with his music featured in each episode. However, in a recent interview, he said he wasn’t paid enough for his services.last year. “I didn’t own the IP, right? But they did build the show off my back and when they would talk about“So it was in the contract, what I thought, was iron-clad so that as the show grew and progressed and the money they weren’t paying me for actually being on the program, which is a whole other thing.

Xzibit claimed MTV edited his music out of the series for its syndicated episodes and DVD’s box-sets, and they alleged removed his face from the show’s main imaging.

