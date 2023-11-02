“We are talking about a 700-page package here with intense cost complexity and uncertainty,” Mr Achterstraat told Sky News Australia. “The bill overhauls fundamental definitions of casual workers and independent contractors - that’s 3.7 million Australian workers.”Read More

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: ‘Sickened by it’: Dr Jordan Peterson recounts ‘instant feeling’ following Hamas attacksDr Jordan Peterson has revealed what his 'instant feeling' was when he first heard Hamas terrorists had undertaken brutal attacks against Israelis last month, stating he was 'sickened by it'.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: George Soros ‘fundamentally hates humanity’: Elon MuskX Owner Elon Musk has declared billionaire philanthropist George Soros 'fundamentally hates humanity' over his push to fund progressive district attorneys who are soft on crime. Mr Musk made the remarks on Tuesday to podcast host Joe Rogan on 'The Joe Rogan Experience'.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Labor government ‘advocates’ for ‘humanitarian law’ amid Israel-Hamas conflictForeign Affairs Minister Penny Wong says the Albanese government has advocated for the protection of civilian lives and “humanitarian law to be observed” during the Israel-Hamas conflict. Ms Wong said the Albanese government has taken a “principle approach” since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: When anti-Semitism ‘rears its ugly, nasty head’, Australian Jews feel it ‘strongly’: Walt SecordAIJAC Public Affairs Director Walt Secord says when anti-Semitism spikes and “rears its ugly, nasty head,” Australian Jews feel it strongly and personally. “It’s a very tough time, and it’s been a tough three weeks,” he told Sky News Australia.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Nominations open for McKinnon Prize to ‘highlight’ good political leadershipThe nominations for this year’s McKinnon Prize are now open. The McKinnon Prize is a non-partisan award for outstanding political leadership, won by such big names as Foreign Minister Penny Wong and former Speaker Tony Smith.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: ‘Cringe’: Don Lemon dresses up as Kamala Harris for HalloweenFormer CNN host Don Lemon has faced backlash online after dressing up as Vice President Kamala Harris for Halloween this year, wearing a wig, blue pantsuit, and pearls. Lemon's fiancé, real estate adviser Tim Malone, joined him by dressing as President Joe Biden, complete with grey hair, a dark blue suit, and a light blue tie.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕