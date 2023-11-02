"I viewed what happened on October the 7th as an absolutely appalling atrocity – a terror attack of unimaginable horror," Mr Morgan said. "And I absolutely think that Israel has a right to defend itself from the people who committed it, Hamas," he continued.

"I've questioned for the last three, four weeks what is a proportionate response and I have said repeatedly, I don't know the answer. "I also acknowledge that Hamas live amongst civilian population in Gaza and therefore if you do what the Israelis are currently doing which is a ground offensive into Gaza, a lot of civilians are going to get killed and at what point does that become disproportionate or even illegal?""And I have a moral quandary because my instinct is to say that Israel has no choice but to respond to what happened in a very forceful manner – I understand why they want to eliminate Hamas...

"I understand that if they feel they can then perhaps we can move to a two-state solution or peace or whatever it may be. "But the moral question for me is at what point does this become disproportionate? And when you see thousands of children being killed in Gaza, it fills me with utter horror.

"I find it very easy to condemn Israel turning off the water, Israel turning off the power ... but can I hand on heart condemn Israel trying to destroy Hamas after what they did on October the 7th – that is where I'm struggling to find myself saying I condemn it because I believe that they are right to try and destroy Hamas."

