Ms Wong acknowledged that the terrorist group Hamas must be confronted as it has burrowed itself into civilian infrastructure and is using the people of Gaza as a “shield”. “What I would say is all of these challenges do not lessen Israel’s obligation to observe international law and the rules of war – even in war, there are rules,” she said.

“And I again would make this point, the international community will not accept ongoing civilian deaths. “So, when Israel’s friends urge Israel to exercise restraint, when Israel’s friends urge Israel to protect civilian lives, it’s critical that Israel listens – it matters for Israel’s own security, which faces grave risks if the conflict spreads.”

