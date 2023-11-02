HEAD TOPICS

&#8216;Cringe&#8217;: Don Lemon dresses up as Kamala Harris for Halloween

SkyNewsAust1 min.

Former CNN host Don Lemon has faced backlash online after dressing up as Vice President Kamala Harris for Halloween this year, wearing a wig, blue pantsuit, and pearls. Lemon's fiancé, real estate adviser Tim Malone, joined him by dressing as President Joe Biden, complete with grey hair, a dark blue suit, and a light blue tie.

Lemon's fiancé, real estate adviser Tim Malone, joined him by dressing as President Joe Biden, complete with grey hair, a dark blue suit, and a light blue tie. The couple shared their Halloween costumes on Instagram, holding American flags and raising their hands together.

Lemon captioned the Instagram post with a tribute to Harris' viral call to then-President-elect Biden, saying,"We did it, Tim!!! Happy Halloween".

