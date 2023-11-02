Lemon's fiancé, real estate adviser Tim Malone, joined him by dressing as President Joe Biden, complete with grey hair, a dark blue suit, and a light blue tie. The couple shared their Halloween costumes on Instagram, holding American flags and raising their hands together.

Lemon captioned the Instagram post with a tribute to Harris' viral call to then-President-elect Biden, saying,"We did it, Tim!!! Happy Halloween".

