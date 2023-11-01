7yo boy has brain surgery after school fight

Paul and Julie Pham have slammed the school, saying while they were contacted about the initial fight, they believe there should have been more staff supervision on school grounds.on Wednesday. “When the bell rang, I stood up and he punched me in the chin and my tooth fell out. It hurt a bit. My friend told the teacher when the bell rang.”He was rushed to Monash Medical Centre where he underwent emergency surgery for bleeding on the brain. Jayden was still recovering in hospital as of Thursday.His parents allege the school breached its duty of care.
“The teacher has a duty of protection because we trust the school to protect our children,” Mr Pham said. Jennifer Lay from personal injury law firm Arnold Thomas and Becker, representing the family, alleged the school failed to provide “appropriate and adequate supervision” for the students.
“We are concerned about how the school has handled this situation as it seems the incident occurred while there were no teachers present,” she told the “We also allege that the school was aware of the problematic behaviours of the child that inflicted the punches and that there should have been greater supervision of students.”Ms Lay added that Jayden’s injuries were “life-changing and are likely to impact him long term”.
St John Vianney’s Primary School Principal Andrew Mullaly in a statement to media that the safety of students was the school’s number one priority.“In accordance with our clear policies and procedures, no form of bullying or violence is ever acceptable.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕
Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕
Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕
Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕
Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕
Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕