7-Eleven posts higher profits but warns of spending slump

Shoppers have pulled back spending at 7-Eleven convenience stores and petrol stations in the first three months of the new financial year as cost pressures continue to hit spending, accounts filed by the retailer show.

Pre-tax profits for the 12 months to June 30 rose from $36.6 million to $85.1 million, the country’s largest convenience retailer said, with sales up across all categories except cigarettes, which continue to decline.

The latest accounts, lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on Friday, come amid a sales process for 7-Eleven.The Australian Financial Review ’s Street Talk reported that Japan’s Seven & i Holdings, which owns the 7-Eleven brand globally, was among the interested parties. It had engaged Bank of America and Nomura.While the sale of merchandise in-store such as snacks and drinks were hit in the three months to the end of June due to the cost-of-living crunch, revenue across the 7-Eleven network increased by 5.5 per cent to $5.32 billion year-on-year. headtopics.com

Trade during the last financial year was no longer affected by any COVID-19 health restrictions, but conditions softened in the fourth quarter due to declining consumer spending in the face of higher inflationary pressures and increasing interest rates, which dented both volumes and transaction levels.

During the year, the business completed 76 store refurbishments, 14 store closures and opened 41 new stores (including 16 Micro Markets), bringing the total network to 752. “We continue to grow and improve our store network while innovating with new store formats, such as Micro Markets, Grab & Go and Next Generation store formats,” the accounts said.Fuel sales volumes increased year-on-year in Victoria, Queensland and NSW, driving an overall increase in year-on-year volumes of 10.9 per cent. But fuel volumes declined 1.1 per cent year-on-year in Western Australia amid steeper competition. headtopics.com

