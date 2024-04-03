7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Killing Four

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocked Taiwan on Wednesday, the strongest tremor to hit the island in at least 25 years, killing four people, injuring dozens and sparking tsunami warnings for southern Japan and the Philippines, which were later lifted. Taiwan's government said four people had died in the mountainous, sparsely populated eastern county of Hualien — the site of the quake's epicentre.

Over 50 people were injured and at least 26 buildings had collapsed, more than half in Hualien, with about 20 people trapped and rescue work ongoing, it said. Smartraveller, the Australian government's travel advice portal, advised people to "follow the advice of local authorities and avoid affected areas". Taiwan television stations showed footage of buildings at precarious angles in Hualien, where the quake struck just offshore around 8am local time as people were going to work and school. The quake had a depth of 1

