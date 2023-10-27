中国官媒：中国前总理李克强去世 时年68岁

据中国国家媒体新华社报道，中国前总理李克强去世，时年68岁。...

据中国国家媒体新华社报道，中国前总理李克强去世，时年68岁。 据报道，李克强于10月26日突发心脏病，经全力抢救无效，于10月27日0时10分在上海去世。 持续更新中。

