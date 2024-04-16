6-Year-Old Surfer Koa Davies Making Waves in Competitions

Now, the 6-year-old Cowaramup local is beating other kids in surfing competitions and taking on waves almost four times his height.

"Before he could walk we had him on a board. I used to pick him up and stand him on it before he can remember it," he said.Mr Davies noticed his son's talent around the age of four at the Margaret River mouth. Mr Lane said the area, which has just secured the popular surfing event until 2028, had produced some of the world's best surfers and would continue to do so.The Gracetown local has done what no other woman has done — surf The Right, a wave so huge it has garnered a global reputation for being almost unsurfable."Having Bronte Macaulay here, I was watching her the other day with the young girls, where she would step it right up and the young girls would follow," Mr Lane said.

