4WD influencer Andrew St Pierre White joins criticism of Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service filming rules

"The have basically slammed the door shut on influencers because they are making it so expensive and so complicated for influencers to go to Tasmania and share what is available in your beautiful state with the rest of the world," he said in a video.Influencer Andrew St Pierre White says he has cancelled a trip to Tasmania due to its strict rule for filming.Mr Parsons was also fined for lighting a fire in a hut and for flying a drone in a reserve.
"I've spent so much time and effort trying to complete this trip, I don't want to cut it short for the sake of getting a permit," he said.He said PWS told him it would need to assess any negative impacts from his trip.Mr Fisher said he was charged $440 for a licence and more than $2000 for insurance.
"There's areas where we say it's better to have promotion, where you've got the infrastructure to service and support that. "We're not saying we don't want people to video their experiences – legally, if someone wants to do that for profit, we do have an obligation to make sure they are licensed."Mr Joscelyne said he recognised that influencers like Mr Parsons and Mr Fisher wanted to get on with their businesses.
"If you get a drone within a couple of hundred metres you can essentially write off a breeding season for one of our threatened species," he said."We've got an obligation to understand what people want to do and where they want to do it, and unfortunately that can take some time," he said.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕
Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕