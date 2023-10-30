34 hours of fear: The blackout that cut Gaza off from the world

For 34 hours, the vast majority of the more than 2 million Palestinians who live in Gaza had no way to reach the outside world, or one another.

Since gunmen from Hamas — the armed group that rules Gaza — burst through the border fence October 7, killing about 1400 people in southern Israel and taking more than 220 more hostages, according to Israeli authorities, Palestinians in Gaza say they have been living inside a nightmare.

Palestinians use animal-drawn carts to travel during a fuel shortage in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza.“But losing communications turned out to be far worse,” he said. Not only could he not contact his relatives and friends, but he was unable to reach the man who sells water to him — or another man whom he pays to wait in line at a bakery for hours to buy bread for his family. headtopics.com

Israeli officials have so far declined to comment on accusations that they deliberately caused the cuts. The two US officials said they had urged their Israeli counterparts to do what they could to restore communications.

More than 8000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, including more than 3000 children, said Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesperson for the Gaza health ministry.After communications returned, ambulance and civil defence crews found hundreds of dead and wounded people lying on the ground or trapped under rubble, al-Qidra said in a news conference Sunday. headtopics.com

“Tensions and fear are made worse by the cuts in the phones and internet communication lines,” he said. “They feel that they are on their own, cut off from their families inside Gaza and the rest of the world.”

