$230,000 for a Subaru Forester. Why Singapore is the world’s most expensive place to drive

What in the World, a free weekly newsletter from our foreign correspondents, is sent every Thursday. Below is an excerpt. Sign up to get the whole newsletterLike many kids their age, my two boys are rather transport obsessed. Buses, trains, they’re wrapped up in it all and after nearly three years in Singapore they seem to have just about every service and route etched into their eight and seven-year-old minds.

The fascination extends, of course, to prestige and sports cars their parents can’t afford and which are anything but a rarity in the Asian finance hub. Singapore has introduced Certificates of Entitlement for car ownership to avoid the traffic congestion that clogs many other Asian cities.“What’s that one, Dad?” the eldest asked last weekend, spotting a particularly sleek and luxurious looking machine in front of our Grab ride (that’s Singapore’s version of Uber).Still curious, my youngest followed up: “How much does one of them cost?”Clearly, a Bentley is a very pricey set of wheels, beyond the grasp of most, no matter what country you’re in.

The clincher is: that cost is on top of the price of the actual car. It means that with other fees, including a customs duty, GST and additional taxes, new Subaru Foresters, for example, are on the market here at more than $SGD200,000 ($230,000). In Australia, they start at just under $40,000. headtopics.com

Singaporeans are used to paying over the odds to drive in a country where the median annual household income is $SGD121,188, according to Reuters. But as the cost of new car certificates has soared from as low as $SGD30,000 during the pandemic, many are having to reconsider their options.

All the while, the vehicle population, as he calls it, has remained set at less than 1 million, with car and motorcycle numbers frozen and only a fractional lift in commercial vehicles allowed. The freeze, to prevent the traffic jams that clog the streets of other south-east Asian cities, was imposed in 2018 and will remain in place until 2025. headtopics.com

Read more:

brisbanetimes »

Cops smash $230 million dirty money gangFederal police have swooped in to arrest seven people and seize more than $50 million worth of property and luxury cars in an investigation into an alleged money laundering gang “hiding in plain sight”. Read more ⮕

$230,000 for a Subaru Forester. Why Singapore is the world’s most expensive place to driveA measure designed to limit traffic congestion in Singapore has pushed the cost of car ownership sky-high in the island state. Read more ⮕

$230,000 for a Subaru Forester. Why Singapore is the world’s most expensive place to driveA measure designed to limit traffic congestion in Singapore has pushed the cost of car ownership sky-high in the island state. Read more ⮕

‘Blatant’ violation: Donald Trump fined $US10,000 for violating gag orderJustice Arthur Engoron last week fined Trump $US5000 after finding that he had not taken down a post disparaging the judge’s law clerk. Read more ⮕

‘Blatant’ violation: Donald Trump fined $US10,000 for violating gag orderJustice Arthur Engoron last week fined Trump $US5000 after finding that he had not taken down a post disparaging the judge’s law clerk. Read more ⮕

‘Blatant’ violation: Donald Trump fined $US10,000 for violating gag orderJustice Arthur Engoron last week fined Trump $US5000 after finding that he had not taken down a post disparaging the judge’s law clerk. Read more ⮕