22 under 22: These Queensland young guns must fire for their futures

Who will thrive in the Hasler era? Rookie enters No.1 frameKumul eyes his shot, backrow selection headacheIt barely feels like the NRL season has ended, particularly with international rugby league in full swing. And yet, another preseason is on the horizon.Credit:Queensland’s clubs will start returning to training within the next week, giving a host of rising stars the chance to fight for their futures or prove they belong at the top.

All eyes will be on Reece Walsh, who after a breakout season will be a target from rival defences come 2024. The contract saga of Ezra Mam will be a hot topic – he’ll trigger a frenzy on the open market if unsigned by November 1 beyond the end of his 2024 deal.

And a battle for positions will ensue to replace outgoing centre Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins) and prop Keenan Palasia (Titans).The question looms over who takes the fullback jumper, with AJ Brimson in line for a potential shift to the centres to accommodate for Jayden Campbell. headtopics.com

However, as their academy takes shape, a cohort of youngsters has been given an early taste of life at the top. This preseason looms as their chance to prove they are the future of the club. It gives the developing contingent in their ranks the chance to shine under coach Wayne Bennett throughout the summer, with the halves battle and interchange roles likely to be the most hotly contested. The Dolphins will launch their preseason on November 6.The Cowboys have been light on the recruitment front thus far, so to crack back into the top eight in 2024, coach Todd Payten will need to strengthen his side from within.

