21 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza attack

Twenty-one soldiers have been killed in the Gaza Strip in the deadliest attack on Israel's forces since the October 7 Hamas raid that triggered the war, the Israeli military said on Tuesday, a major setback that could add to mounting calls for a ceasefire. The reservists were preparing explosives to demolish two buildings in central Gaza on Monday when a militant fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a tank nearby.

The blast triggered the explosives, causing both two-story buildings to collapse on the soldiers inside. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to press ahead until Israel crushes the ruling Hamas militant group and wins the freedom of over 100 hostages held captive in Gaza. But Israelis are increasingly divided on the question of whether it's possible to do either, and large numbers of Israeli casualties have pressured Israel's government to halt past military operation





