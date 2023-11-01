20 Australians leave Gaza via Rafah border crossing

The crossing opened for the first time since the start of the conflict after Qatar brokered a deal with Egypt, Israel and Hamas.According to Palestinian officials, a small window of the opening of the Rafah border allowed 76 wounded and 335 foreign passport holders to exit the territory.

