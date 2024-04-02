12-year-old child in custody after school shooting in Finland

A 12-year-old child is in custody after a horror school shooting that saw another 12-year-old killed and two other students seriously injured. Dramatic images have emerged of the moment a 12-year-old student was pinned to the ground and detained by police after he allegedly fled the site of a horror school shooting. The child is said to attend a school north of Helsinki in Finland where another 12-year-old was shot to death and two other students were injured.

The incident happened in the city of Vantaa, the location of Helsinki’s major airport, on Tuesday (local time). Finland has a population of 5.5 million with 1.5 million guns in circulation, chiefly for hunting and target practice. Per capita, it is one of the highest gun owning nations in Europe. “Finland is a country of hunters and gun enthusiasts,” states the nation’s ministry of the interior online. Finnish police investigate the scene at a school near Helsinki

